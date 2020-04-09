ALTAMIR: Altamir reduces its 2020 dividend to EUR 0.66/share, identical to the amount paid in 2019

Paris, 9 April 2020 - Against a background of very significant uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Altamir's Supervisory Board has decided, based on the Management Company's recommendation, to amend the dividend proposed to the holders of ordinary shares.

The dividend would be reduced from €0.83 to €0.66 per share (more than 2% of NAV as of 31 December 2019), an amount equal to that paid in 2019.

This dividend will be proposed to shareholders at their General Meeting of 28 April 2020 and would be paid on 28 May 2020 (ex-dividend date: 26 May 2020), representing a total of €24m.

The Management Company has also decided to postpone sine die the dividend payable to the general partner and the holders of Class B shares, i.e. carried interest. As a result, the total amount of dividends disbursed in 2020 would be €24m, vs. the initially proposed allocation of €40.5m indicated in the Universal Registration Document.

Forthcoming events :

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 28 April 2020 (in camera) NAV as of 31/03/2020 19 May 2020, post-trading H1 2020 earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2020 8 September 2020, post-trading NAV as of 30/09/2020 5 November 2020, post-trading

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tél.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: claire.peyssard-moses@altamir.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGxqYZacY2idxptuY5ppaGRsm5lmk5KcamaaxGNrapyVZ51oxWiXnMeVZm9jnmZq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62914-dividende-altamir-2020_en.pdf