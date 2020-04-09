Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that CitNOW has implemented its fully-integrated unified communications and contact centre solutions to drive better customer experiences and support its global expansion.

Established in 2008, CitNOW is a UK-based automotive digital communication industry specialist, providing app-based video and imaging solutions that create a more transparent and easy car buying and owning experience. CitNOW selected Vonage's communications solutions to enhance internal collaboration and productivity among employees and external engagement with customers, driving a better overall experience for all and supporting its growing international business.

Carol Fairchild, Chief Customer Officer at CitNOW comments, "Vonage has provided us with a single, flexible cloud communications platform, which will enable us to deliver great customer experiences while supporting our growth ambitions and allowing us to work remotely as required. Being able to transform our internal communications is crucial as we quickly scale our business and our customer service team will be able to handle the increasing number of international calls from a variety of clients. The visibility we have through real-time reporting is beyond anything we have experienced before."

With Vonage's true cloud environment, CitNOW was recently able to continue its operations and maintain its commitment to outstanding customer service after easily transitioning employees from working in the office to their homes. When 'business as usual' is disrupted, Vonage's solutions can be used remotely, and with CitNOW agents logging in from virtual office set-ups, business could continue via a remote workforce.

Vonage Business Communications, the company's unified communications solution, provides CitNOW with messaging capabilities, a mobile and desktop app, as well as audio and video conferencing. Vonage's solution will enhance the way CitNOW's employees across Europe and the USA connect with each other.

Vonage Business Communications capabilities will help to reduce the time needed for maintenance and streamline CitNOW's everyday tasks, such as making changes to accounts and adding new users and workflows, with automated capabilities.

CitNOW will also benefit from Vonage Contact Center, an award-winning solution which integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform. Seamless CRM integration is central to Vonage's solution, enabling CitNOW's Stirling-based customer service team to create personalised experiences that help them serve customers better.

CitNOW is taking advantage of Vonage functionality such as dynamic routing, enabling agents to personalise every service interaction by using the latest information held about customers in their CRM platform to make intelligent routing decisions. Furthermore, Vonage's real-time dashboards will provide a wealth of real-time and historical data within CitNOW's reporting solution.

Jeremy Straker, SVP of International Sales at Vonage, adds, "Vonage is uniquely equipped to deliver the collaboration, communications and experience needs of businesses globally and we're delighted to have been selected by CitNOW as it embarks on its digital transformation journey. When 'business as usual' is disrupted, the ability to enable a completely virtual environment and maintain access to mission-critical business applications and connections from anywhere becomes more important than ever. We look forward to helping the company deliver on its commitment to providing a more personalised customer experience, across all communications channels."

