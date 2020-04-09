Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM16 ISIN: US92886T2015 Ticker-Symbol: V1Y 
Tradegate
07.04.20
15:31 Uhr
7,550 Euro
+0,300
+4,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,400
7,550
09:15
7,500
7,550
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP7,550+4,14 %