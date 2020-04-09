The acquisition builds on Luxoft's capabilities in data-driven development, testing and validation of Autonomous Drive/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), today announced the completion of its acquisition of CMORE Automotive, an independent services provider dedicated to the development and validation of AI-driven mobility systems.

Luxoft had announced a definitive agreement to acquire CMORE Automotive on March 5, 2020 and received final regulatory approval on March 24, 2020.

The acquisition builds on Luxoft's capabilities in data-driven development, testing and validation of Autonomous Drive/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (AD/ADAS) for Level 3 to Level 5 autonomous functions and strengthens the company's ability to design and deploy transformative AD/ADAS programs for clients at scale.

"With CMORE Automotive, Luxoft will extend its spectrum of AD/ADAS initiatives, from enabling customers to amplify their fusion, perception and driving function development, testing and validation capacities to delivering transformative AD/ADAS solutions at scale. I want to welcome the CMORE Automotive team to the DXC family," said Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and president and chief executive officer, Luxoft."

"We are excited to be a part of the DXC family and it's Autonomous Drive team and looking forward to accelerate customers' in-car series projects with end-to-end AI-driven development, testing and validation of AD/ADAS solutions at scale." said Richard Woller, chief executive officer, CMORE Automotive.

