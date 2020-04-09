IrisGuard Leads the Way in Contact-free Recognition with Offline Capability to Register and Identify Millions

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisGuard, the world leader in human authentication utilising iris recognition, is extending its contact-free and Covid-19 resistant platform with their latest innovation. The ability to operate their mobile verification device in a full offline mode, when no connectivity is available, is complimenting its online function.

This revolutionary development enables IrisGuard's proven and patented technology already used by the UNHCR, the World Food Programme and retail banks and post offices around the world, serving millions of beneficiaries, to create a significant step change in operations allowing this incredibly sophisticated technology to be deployed at speed and in remote locations or other challenging settings, with very little infrastructure required.

Its application will bring immediate advantages to the humanitarian sector, healthcare as well as social welfare. With the need to conduct large scale testing and vaccinations, to deploy clinical research trials, to create a secure health eco system and to distribute financial assistance to vulnerable populations, this is a solution for the registration and verification of large or small numbers of people, at different locations, and most importantly, in real-time.

The highest-level encryption protects the data which is anonymized and linked with data stored on the Cloud for instant synchronization and deduplication. No more complicated passwords, PIN numbers or ID cards which can be stolen or faked, simply not reliable thus ensuring any potential fraud is eliminated, protecting the entitlement of each individual and creating never seen before efficiencies. All whilst maintaining privacy and anonymity of data.

Imad Malhas, IrisGuard Founder and CEO commented: "The core of what we do is innovation and its ability to improve the lives of millions. We are delighted to be able to provide our turn-key identification and verification platform anywhere in the world, with or without connectivity, delivering on our vision of empowering global digital inclusion."

IrisGuard has received several recognitions including Top 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch by the Silicon Review in 2019, Finalist GSMA GLOMO Awards 2020, Finalist International Business Leadership Awards 2020 and Finalist Seamless Awards 2020.

Their success so far, lies in the unique ability to provide a complete, turn-key iris recognition solution which includes the hardware, the back-end servers and the API's with flexible pay-per-match pricing models which is ideal for rapid deployments.

