The 2M Group Support the UK's Frontline Services With Hand Sanitiser Donations

RUNCORN, England, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these uncertain and unprecedented times, it's difficult to predict what the future will look like. Despite this uncertainty the 2M Group are supporting their communities by using our expertise to help save lives.

As a portfolio of Life Sciences companies, the 2M Group has seen a huge spike in demand as a consequence of the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic. Disinfectants and sanitisation products such as hand sanitisers and surface cleansers, have proved essential at this time.

With access to up-stream supply chain, 2M used in-house expertise to make kind-to-hands alcohol hand sanitiser. 2M's subsidiaries in the UK, Surfachem, which has two technical laboratories and MP Storage and Blending , which is a blending facility, worked hand in hand, turning idea to reality in just 10 days.

2M aim to manufacture and fill over 20,000 bottles of hand sanitiser for donation.

They are also working to supply key organisations including hospitals, with the product.

The 2M Group have donated and delivered thousands of hand sanitiser bottles to:

A&E (ER) nurses who are working in Coronavirus wards in multiple hospitals

Pharmacies

Childrens' social services workers

Teachers who are still working to look after the children of key workers

Care homes and facilities which provide end of life care

Foodbanks, giving emergency food and support

About 2M Holdings Ltd group of companies

The 2M Holdings group of companies (www.2m-holdings.com ) is a portfolio of strong brand life & material science-based companies, supplying chemicals and application knowhow worldwide for a multitude of industries including the Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Water Utility industries.

Entrepreneur founded in 2004, the Group is privately owned. 2M is led by Mottie Kessler MBE, the present Chairman and CEO and Dr Maggie Kessler, International Trade Director.

Headquartered in the UK, the company has international presence in Benelux, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Poland and Scandinavia. 2M export to over 90 countries.

2M was recently listed on The Sunday Times' Top Track 250 league which ranks Britain's private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

2M was also crowned with the Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade 2019, as well as Export Champion 2019, by the Department for International Trade's Northern Powerhouse.

As a company, 2M believe in the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education for young people. 2M actively invest in skills creation within our local communities and in creating access to careers in STEM in the UK and beyond.

