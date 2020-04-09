With the introduction of guided feed-in prices for different types of electricity by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the world's largest solar market has its PV subsidy policy finalized two months earlier than last year.The general structure of the PV subsidy regime is quite complicated, but generally the same as that published in 2019, which was a compromise of several parties. China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has determined the total subsidy for PV in 2020 to amount to about CNY1.5 billion (US$214 million). CNY500 million of this is allocated for residential rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...