Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report 09-Apr-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 April 2020 Genel Energy plc Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 14 May 2020. Following the UK Government's announcement on 23 March 2020 imposing mandatory social distancing measures, including restrictions on gathering of more than two people, our 2020 AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. Shareholders are urged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy and submit their voting instructions in advance by completing and signing the Form of Proxy accompanying the 2020 AGM Notice (or appoint a proxy electronically if their shares are held in CREST) before 11.00am on Tuesday, 12 May 2020. Shareholders must not attend the AGM in person. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com [2]. -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [2]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: NOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 57470 EQS News ID: 1019103 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1019103&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1019103&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)