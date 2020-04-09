Trading in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is April 16, 2020. Short name: HOVD BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013801149 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 190476 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040-200 252.