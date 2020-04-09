The calcium phosphate market is expected to grow by USD 203.75 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Calcium phosphate is used as an animal feed additive to improve metabolic functions and reduce the effects of heat distress. Calcium phosphates also supply essential minerals for the development of strong teeth and bones in livestock, poultry, and pets. Some feed-grade calcium phosphates being used more include DCP, MCP, and TCP. In addition, global poultry and cattle agriculture has grown considerably over the years and was valued at 62.02 million heads in 2017. Thus, the rising poultry and cattle farming activities across the globe will boost the consumption of calcium phosphate as an animal feed additive during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of calcium phosphate in bone regeneration applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Calcium Phosphate Market: Increasing Use Of Calcium Phosphate In Bone Regeneration Application

Calcium phosphate exhibits superior properties such as high solubility, high stability, and excellent mechanical strength. In addition, calcium phosphate also has osteoconductive properties, as a result of which, its use in bone regeneration applications has increased. Calcium phosphate increases osteoconductivity for bone ingrowth, enhances osteoinductivity for bone mineralization with ion release control, and encapsulates drugs. With the increasing demand for osteoporosis drugs across the globe, the market for calcium phosphate is expected to .grow during the forecast period.

"Reduction in arable land and the surge in demand for water treatment chemicals will have a significant impact on the growth of the calcium phosphate market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Calcium Phosphate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the calcium phosphate market by end-user (agriculture, animal feed, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by South America, Europe, North America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the calcium phosphate market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from the food and beverage, and agriculture industry in the region.

