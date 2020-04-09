Twenty years of EEG: For many, this is a reason to celebrate; for opponents, a reason to curse. Regardless of your assessment, the success of the EEG in establishing solar photovoltaics as a key energy source is tremendous and will change the world for the better. Solar power is already cheaper than all other energy forms and is available on a mass scale.A "waste recipient" of the global chip industry has become a strong solar silicon production facility of its own, in which the German company Wacker is still number two in the world. In 2000, a standard module had 130Wp/sqm (best values). In 2020, ...

