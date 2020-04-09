DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-04-09 / 10:41
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2020/verbund-jahresfinanzbericht-2019-deutsch-final.ashx
Language: English
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2020/verbund-annual-financial-report-2019-englisch.ashx
2020-04-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1019417 2020-04-09
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresApril 09, 2020 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)
