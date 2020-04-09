Will Certainty Ltd: Increase in People Searching for Wills

The National Will Register reports an increase in people searching for Wills during the COVID-19 crisis

SOLIHULL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / The National Will Register reported that it is starting to seeing Will searches being performed from those suffering a bereavement as a result of COVID-19.

Feedback from people searching is that they need to locate a Will quickly in advance of a funeral to understand if the deceased's Will contained funeral wishes. In such cases, the people performing a Will search are searching because they are either self-isolating, do not want to enter the home of others who may have or are suffering with the COVID-19 virus, or enter the home of a victim of the virus to look for evidence of a Will.

A spokesperson for The National Will Register commented: "The majority of Will searches are usually undertaken by executors prior to probate to ensure they are in possession of the very last Will or to locate a Will that they were unaware of in order to distribute the estate safely and without risk to them. However, in the current crisis our response times also remain high for those performing a Will search for funeral purposes.

Due to the current crisis, people will inevitably find themselves in a financially vulnerable situation and will require to start the probate process immediately to access their inheritance sooner rather than later, a Will search will help speed up that probate process."

The National Will Register is The Law Society's endorsed provider of a National Will Register and is also recommended by the Citizens Advice Bureau and Which? for those dealing with a bereavement or writing a Will and has over eight million Wills in the registration system, currently a large proportion of Wills written by solicitors and Will writers.

About Certainty the National Will Register

Certainty the National Will Register is The Law Society's endorsed provider of the National Will Register for England and Wales, the Institute of Professional Will Writers and the Society of Will Writers and Society of Will Writers Scotland. It is recommended by organizations including the Citizens Advice Bureau and Which?.

Used by the public, legal profession, funeral directors, professional indemnity insurers, government agencies and charities to Register Wills and Search for Wills when dealing with a bereavement or writing a Will.

The National Will Register has over eight million Wills in the system currently a large proportion of Wills written by solicitors and Will writers with over 750,000 being registered in 2019.

The National Will Register provides fundamental protection for executors, beneficiaries and administrators and the probate profession distributing estates by minimising the risk of another Will being discovered after the estate has been distributed or an unknown Will remaining untraced and the estate being distributed without a Will.

In 2019, 12% of estates searched against had an unknown Will attached to them, the search prevented incorrect estate distribution. Either being a later Will revoking the Will being used or the estate was to believed to be intestate and a Will existed. A Will Search checks to see if a Will has been registered with Certainty the National Will Register and also conducts a nationwide geographically-targeted search for Wills that have not been registered.

Each and every day we obtain human interest stories that demonstrate how Will Registration and Will Search have been able to assist in the Will writing and probate process, please do get in contact should you wish to receive further details.

