FinLab's recent focus was on existing portfolio holdings and selective investments in blockchain projects through the EOS VC Fund. Although some of its fintech companies have seen improved performance in the COVID-19 crisis, the outlook remains uncertain. That said, FinLab is ready to support its holdings with liquidity, which should be backed by its healthy cash position and recurring fee income streams. Despite the broad market sell-off, Heliad's (one of FinLab's holdings) share price has increased 8% since end-December 2019, potentially driven by positive stock catalysts at its largest investment, flatex, an online broker.

