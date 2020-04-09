Sanwire Corporation: ??Intercept Music Ambassador Program Offers Indie Artists Direct Line to World-Class Music Career Coaching

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned by Sanwire Corporation (OTC Pink:SNWR) ("Sanwire"), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, today announced a significant enhancement to its brand ambassador program. Intercept has now made available its entire roster of recording-industry ambassadors for consulting services to the independent artist community, giving artists the kind of access that may take years to develop at a major label. Intercept Music's cohort of ambassadors has amassed a collective 100-plus Grammy Awards and other industry recognitions, working with global artists from Jay-Z and Brad Paisley to Shakira, among dozens of others, in the full spectrum of genres.

Intercept Music (www.interceptmusic.com) is an online platform completely dedicated to helping millions of global independent artists upload and distribute their music to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Play music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, Intercept's upgraded ambassador program also enables artists to accelerate their careers with individualized coaching sessions from industry leaders, as an optional add-on service. Intercept Music's brand ambassadors include Renee Bell, Skip Bishop, Larry Blackwell, Jerry Blair, Paul Brown, Tanto Irie, Thom Russo, and Butch Waugh, among many more. These handpicked ambassadors are all highly influential, recognized experts in their field.

There are currently an estimated 12 million independent artists (i.e., those not signed to major labels) worldwide today, and independent music is the fastest-growing sector by revenue in the music industry. The independent market generated $1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow 32% in 2020 to $2.1 billion, accounting for up to 10% of the global music industry. Intercept Music offers an unparalleled level of support and service to independent artists.

"We are grateful for our strong relationships with Intercept Music's brand ambassadors, who as a team have demonstrated their dedication not only to independent artists, but also to evolving the music industry as we know it today," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "Lots of companies talk about disruption, but giving a new artist the opportunity to work directly with the producer of multi-platinum albums is really a new template for the music industry, and we're excited to make this possible."

Intercept Music is a technology company with the soul of an artist. In the crowded music marketplace today, 12 million artists are competing for fans and audiences that have almost unlimited access to music, whether from streaming services or online retailers. Intercept's software platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of distribution, marketing and expert coaching, empowering artists to connect with new audiences, measure their results and distribute and monetize their music like never before. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

Sanwire has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, please visit us at sanwirecorporation.com.

