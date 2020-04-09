Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta's family of brands support local communities during coronavirus crisis

Oslo, 9 April 2020: Adevintais a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.



As a result of the coronavirus crisis, Adevinta's employees around the world are working remotely and continuing to deliver a fully functional service to our users and customers. The societal and economic impacts are affecting Adevinta, as well as its clients and users. In response, Adevinta's marketplace brands have swiftly implemented solidarity initiatives to support the local communities where they operate.

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says: "It makes a deep impression to see the challenges people are facing every day. In this serious situation it is important for us to act responsibly both as corporate citizens and as employers. With our wide reach and trusted brands, Adevinta's marketplaces play an important role in our local countries, and we are proud to contribute efforts to support our communities. We are also seeing that the agility of our teams and platforms has allowed us to respond very quickly to the crisis."

Initiatives from Adevinta's marketplaces

In Spain,InfoJobs, our top jobs marketplace, announced an agreement with the Madrid Health Service to help ensure they have the right staff in place to respond to the health crisis. Now its network of 32 hospitals, primary care centres and medical emergency services can use the InfoJobs platform to publish job offers at no charge, in a secure, quick and easy way. In addition, InfoJobs committed to offer candidates, management and interview video tools, as well as a 24/7 contact service.

Our Spanish marketplace Milanunciosmade a formavailable to all their users to post messages of encouragement to essential workers during these times of confinement. Over 1,000 messages have been posted since 2 April 2020.

Adevinta's leading Spanish real estate sites habitaclia& fotocasahave moved their Academy programme, dedicated to real estate professionals, online. The course covers topics from marketing strategies to how to take great pictures of your properties.

In France, our leading marketplace leboncoinhas launched lebongeste to help bring people together despite social distancing. The hashtag makes it easy to offer free assistance, such as helping with daily chores or offering an online class, to anyone in need during confinement. An ad can be placed on leboncoinusing lebongeste in the text, and anyone can then easily find relevant listings. So far, more than 1,600 volunteers have used the hashtag.

In the UK, Germany and Austria, our leading shopping app Shpockis helping to connect neighbours and support communities by highlighting ads where people are offering support to each other. Using ShpockHelpers, users can support their local community, whether that's by delivering groceries, picking up medication, or running online classes. This initiative has been a success and more than 1,800 volunteers are now using the platform.

Even in Italy, hardest hit by the virus, Subitoand InfoJobshave been sharing tips to fight cabin fever to keep our communities smiling. In addition, InfoJobsItaly will be launching a new digital service on 14 April. The service will offer candidates 60 minutes of free consultancy on their CVs by IJ Lab (the new Business Unit composed of 14 HR professionals, which launched in January 2020) offering high-value services to both companies and candidates.

Back in March, our generalist marketplace Subitolaunched a "I stay at home" campaignalso offered the opportunity to keep users' online ads for longer and for free.

In Ireland, top real estate site Daftis providing free accommodation to healthcare professionals through its HealthcareHeroesinitiative. Daft has partnered with large companies to source suitable accommodation for free to doctors and nurses working in Irish hospitals.

In Austria,willhabenis waiving fees for posting job ads for essential workers. Employers can post ads for free to find the vital workers needed to keep society running - paramedics, nurses, caregivers, as well as staff for grocery stores, hospitals, medical call centers and warehouses.

In Brazil, OLX Brazil has launched the movement QuarentenaDoBem (QuarantineForGood). Leveraging OLX's impressive daily traffic of 7 million users, the campaign connects users from all over the country who are making donations to assist families economically impacted by the crisis. The company is also blocking all improper ads using the term 'coronavirus' and its variations, including those with abusive prices. Attentive to the development of Covid-19, OLX was one of the first companies in Brazil to move to remote working early in March.

In Tunisia, Morocco and Chile our marketplaces Tayara, Avitoand Yaporan campaigns to promote good hygiene, using their reach to amplify public health advice from authorities.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal concludes: "We are very proud of the many initiatives undertaken by our marketplaces. Through these actions, we express our support of and solidarity with those who are fighting the pandemic every day. We encourage our employees to continue the resilience they have demonstrated by providing quality services to our users despite the daily challenges."

