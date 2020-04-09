Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for Q1 2020 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release April 9, 2020

The publishing time for Q1 2020 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q1 2020 interim report on April 28th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on Q1 2020 financial results for analysts, media and institutional investors on April 28th 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in numbers for the phone conference will be visible in company website closer to the interim report publishing date.

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, IR Director

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)