Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update on Quantum Genomics (ALQGC)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Quantum Genomics recently announced a financing agreement with Negma Group, a London-based specialist financing institution that has provided €500m in capital to companies since inception. As part of the agreement, Negma will provide an €8m interest-free loan, which will be repaid with warrants by Quantum Genomics. The agreement can be renewed two times so Quantum Genomics has access to €24m in total.

We have adjusted our valuation from €909m or €51.80 per share to €963m or €51.74 per share. The total value increased due to rolling forward our NPVs, while the per share value falls due to a higher number of shares. Additionally, 5m warrants will be issued to Negma Group to cover the initial €8m loan, which would lead to 27% more shares if fully exercised.

