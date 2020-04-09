IMC International Mining Corp. Announces There Will Be No Delays In its Prospecting & Exploration Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Exploration & Mining operations have been deemed an essential service by the Canadian Minister of Public Safety & Emergency Preparedness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX)(OTCPINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), announces that exploration and mining have been deemed an essential service by the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. This order includes all businesses and supply chains that support exploration and mining. As previously announced, the Company will begin its exploration and prospecting program with CME Consultants Inc. on time and without delays.

"The team has been closely monitoring current events to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, "said Chief Executive Officer, Brian Thurston. "The team is pleased with the decision, and we are excited to conduct our exploration and prospecting program on the newly acquired Cathedral Prospect. At this time, we do not see any delays to our programs and will continue to provide shareholder updates."

The Company also wishes to announce that it has extended its previously announced investor relations agreement with Midam Ventures, LLC for an additional 10 weeks.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Thane Property Cathedral Prospect in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

