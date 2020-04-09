Massa Media: How Entrepreneur Christian Massa Is Encouraging Those To Stay Indoors During Pandemic

Entrepreneur Christian Massa encourages teens and young adults to stay indoors during pandemic

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / With most of the world feeling the effects of social distancing and self-isolation, many people are looking for new ways to entertain themselves and one young entrepreneur is dedicating his time - and a little bit of money - as an incentive to ensure that everyone does their part and stays inside. Christian Massa, an entrepreneur from Connecticut, recently created a mobile gaming app called Square Darr, in hopes to give its users something to get their minds off this harsh new reality.







The game is simple, users must get a square, which moves left to right, to fit through a small break in vertically scrolling lines. The app, which has a 5-star rating seems to be as tough as it is addicting. Massa holds nightly competitions, which take place at 8pm Eastern Standard Time. For users who place top 3, he personally sends a cash prize via Venmo or Cash App. If that isn't incentive enough the app is completely free, and always will be according to Christian.

"I wanted to do something fun and positive to counter all of the negativity and uncertainty that we're all experiencing right now. I thought that a tough, addicting game might just be the perfect distraction to help pass the time."

When asked what gave him the idea to contribute to social distancing, he stated that he was "becoming irritated by the initial lack of cooperation by many younger people" and he "wanted to try to appeal to them by devising something that would keep them distracted."

Square Darr is only the latest of the 27-year-old entrepreneur's endeavors. He is also an actor, the co-founder of the luxury flooring company Aquatec Flooring, and the assistant director of the docuseries My Suicide Story, which was created by his brother Joe Massa. The series, which interviews survivors of attempted suicide, aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention - a topic that Christian is no stranger to. Back in 2016, Christian and his brother created a short film - also about suicide - which premiered at the Awareness Film Festival in Los Angeles. The film was dedicated to all those suffering from persistent suicidal ideologies.

According to the CDC everyone should be doing their part and staying home as much as possible until this trend begins to reverse. With president Trump extending his nationwide social distancing guidelines for another 30 days, there is no better time than now to stay home, get comfortable, and try and win some cash.

To compete in the Square Darr challenge, simply follow Christian's Instagram page for nightly announcements on competitions and cash prizes. Users can check the leaderboards in real time to see where they rank against others directly through the app - as of April 2020 the current high score is 127 held by user Tony D'Addio (Tony69daddio). For more information, please follow Christian Massa's Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/massa

Media Details

Name: Christian Massa

Company: Massa Media

Email: info@christianmassa.com

Website: Christianmassa.com

SOURCE: Massa Media

