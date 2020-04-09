German companies Uniper and Siemens will cooperate on joint projects to advance the use of green hydrogen and sector coupling. Conventional, gas-fired hydrogen production plants will be gradually transformed as part of the initiative.From pv magazine Germany. Siemens and the Uniper fossil fuels business spun out of German energy giant E.on have been working together for years and have announced a cooperation agreement aimed at decarbonizing power generation and driving sector coupling. Part of the initiative announced yesterday will focus on the production and use of green hydrogen. The partners ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...