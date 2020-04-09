Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549416 ISIN: DE0005494165 Ticker-Symbol: EQS 
Xetra
09.04.20
12:50 Uhr
75,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,35 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
EQS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,00
75,50
15:21
75,00
75,50
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQS GROUP
EQS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQS GROUP AG75,00+1,35 %