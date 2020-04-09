The Top Companies Reaping Rewards From Popular Loyalty Programs

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world is more connected than ever before thanks to social media. In fact, for the 3.5 billion social media users worldwide, it's changed the way we gather information, the way we shop, the way we socialize, and the way we work. For businesses, it has provided an incredible opportunity to connect with customers in ways that weren't possible years ago. It's allowed some to create successful loyalty programs, which are wildly popular for consumers. Facebook, for example is testing a new option that connects brand loyalty programs to in-app activity. And while loyalty programs may "be the oldest trick in the book," says Business Insider, "they remain one of the most effective for getting consumers to stick with a company." Demand for such loyalty programs is also creating sizable opportunity for companies such as Pennexx Foods Inc. (OTC: PNNX), Rakuten Inc. (OTC: RKUNY), Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN), Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN).

Pennexx Foods Inc. (OTC: PNNX) BREAKING NEWS: Pennexx Foods Inc. Pennexx launched its Your Social Offers (YSO) portal to the public at http://yoursocialoffers.com that allows businesses to register and create a rewards campaign that can grow virally on Facebook. To get the reward, consumers share the reward on Facebook which then allows their friends to also get the benefit by sharing the reward to their own followers. Vincent Risalvato, CEO Pennexx said, "I believe that this product can be used to enlighten the public of stores which are open for pickup and delivery during this trying time and I am very excited to help businesses regain business and grow." What gives this business such great growth potential is that people want to save money and businesses want to grow. This makes the product applicable to every business and industry. Pennexx has revised its user estimate and now firmly believes they could reach a million users by the end of August of this year. This means that Pennexx will have access to serve millions of users as the company grows. Pennexx is waiving its subscription fee for 90-days to help businesses in need and they urge everyone to support their local businesses by ordering for pick and delivery. YSO has setup a new video area on its website at http://yoursocialoffers.com/videos where they have posted both pitch and instructional videos about the product.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Rakuten Inc. (OTCPK: RKUNY) operator of the Japan-based internet shopping mall Rakuten Ichiba , and Shopify Inc., Canada-based operator of Shopify, the world's top multichannel commerce platform, today announced that they are now offering store support services that will empower Shopify merchants in the U.S. and Japan to operate e-commerce stores on Rakuten Ichiba through the Shopify admin panel. Shopify is a multichannel commerce platform that supports merchants in building and operating their own online stores on multiple e-commerce sales channels. In the basic plan, merchants are provided with the necessary functions to operate an online store, such as site building, product registration and inventory and order management tools. Merchants can also download additional functions as apps from a dedicated app store within the Shopify admin panel to cater to their diverse needs, including access to multiple e-commerce sales channels, customer email tools, delivery tools including invoice printing, and social media linkage tools. Shopify now also offers its merchants a Rakuten Ichiba app which allows them to register products, manage inventory and orders for stores on Rakuten Ichiba*1, making it possible for Shopify merchants to easily add Rakuten Ichiba as a new sales channel and expand their market.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Radio Research Consortium Inc. (RRC) can now license individual non-commercial stations for Nielsen Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM). Radio Research Consortium Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit research firm committed to providing audience data to non-commercial radio stations. RRC contracts with Nielsen to produce local market audience estimates. Non-commercial radio in CDM markets will now have the ability to license monthly data estimates which can be used for underwriting, programming and marketing purposes. "Having access to Nielsen Continuous Diary Measurement will help us further our mission as we continue our commitment to provide audience data to non-commercial radio stations," said Joanne Church, President of the Radio Research Consortium. "As non-commercial stations seek underwriters, and plan programming and marketing strategies, we are now able to provide them with the sophisticated insights that put radio on a level playing field with other forms of media."

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. "I couldn't be more pleased with how we ended the year, as we continued to grow our core business, deliver new products and expand our network. Over the last six months, we've strengthened our leadership team and established key operating priorities to drive the business forward. We believe we are now on course for steady growth in revenues, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA," said Steven Boal, CEO. Boal added, "Retailers and brands are now moving quickly to drive omni-channel initiatives forward. This dynamic has created a tailwind for our growth, as CPGs plan to stop spending in offline free-standing inserts and aim to meet retailers' asks for more digital marketing spend."

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced a partnership with Redeam --a global technology company that empowers the growth of tours, attractions and activities. The partnership enables Redeam's supplier network to connect their existing booking, yield management and voucherless, mobile redemption capabilities to Groupon promotions--enabling them to reach new customers, sell more tickets and maximize revenue. For customers, the integration enables them to seamlessly find, book and redeem more of the top things to do in their city or wherever they may be. "Partnering with Redeam has the potential to bring more high-quality, bookable local experiences onto our platform," said Brian Fields, head of experiences for Groupon. "By integrating with their technology, we're delivering more tools and capabilities for these merchants and operators to sell more tickets while delivering a great experience for our customers." Redeam works with hundreds of resellers and serves thousands of operators globally, including some of the world's most sought-after attractions, theme parks, event venues, boat tours, museums and more. Its operators include brands like Walt Disney World, BigBus Tours, Boston Harbor Cruises, National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

