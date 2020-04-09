Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) today announced it has been selected as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Fortune and Great Place to Work.

"Providing meaningful support for our employees is always paramount, which is why we take special pride in this prestigious honor that recognizes the top companies in the health care and biopharma industries," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "We recognize that additional support is especially critical during this unprecedented time in the world, which is why we've instituted a COVID-19 Leave Policy which offers generous paid time off for ill employees and their families, as well as to support our medical professionals who may volunteer or be called upon for their services. We also offer a number of benefits that connect employees to professional support services, virtual physician visits and wellness opportunities. At Horizon, we believe that by helping one another live up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care Biopharma ranking considers input from nearly 800,000 employees in the health care and biopharma industries in the United States. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing nearly 800,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Health Care Biopharma industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

