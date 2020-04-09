Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
08.04.20
15:59 Uhr
12,875 Euro
+0,125
+0,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,850
12,930
16:53
12,850
12,925
16:53
PR Newswire
09.04.2020 | 15:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF to Publish First Quarter Results on 23 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its first quarter results at approximately 07:00 (CEST) on 23 April 2020. As of this quarter, SKF will report adjusted operating profit and operating margin at Group and customer segment level (Industrial and Automotive). To make historical comparisons easier, figures from 2018 and 2019 will be published on the Group's IR website no later than 14 April.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:

International: +44 (0) 2071-928338

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-5661-8467

United States: +1-646-741-3167

The conference ID for the call is 2975346. Please note that entering this conference ID will be needed to participate in the conference call.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-first-quarter-results-on-23-april,c3085309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3085309/1227627.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire