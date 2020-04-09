Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on ONWARD9 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial

Landmark Trial Addressing Global Interest in Reducing Alcohol Addiction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today provided an update on its landmark ONWARD™ Phase 3 pivotal trial of its lead drug candidate, AD04, in genetically identified subjects for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

"Adial expects to enroll 294 trial subjects for ONWARD™. To date, 30 trial subjects have been recruited and 8 of these subjects have satisfied trial screening criteria, including our companion genetic test, and patient dosing began in March," commented William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "ONWARD™ is progressing during the COVID-19 pandemic with certain trial enhancements and modifications to move the trial forward diligently while reducing the potential exposure of trial subjects."

ONWARD™ has been adapted to incorporate the use of tele-medicine and has reduced in-clinic visits and non-essential procedures:

Site initiation visits are now being conducted by video conference, and interim monitoring visits will also be conducted by video conference.

The number of in-clinic visits per subject has been reduced from 19 to 8.

Five in-clinic visits per subject have been replaced with tele-medicine safety and efficacy assessments and behavioral treatments.

The duration of in-clinic visits has been shortened by eliminating non-essential procedures.

Changes are not expected to negatively impact ONWARD™ reaching its primary end-points.

Adial expects these changes to increase ONWARD™ subject retention rates due to the reduced in-person attendance requirements and to mitigate the placebo effect in the trial due to fewer in-person counseling sessions, both of which would be expected to enhance the statistical strength of the trial.

Regulatory approvals to commence ONWARD™ have been received for a number of countries. In order to commence the trial in each country, approval must be received by the country's Central Authority (CA) and Ethics Committee (EC). The term "on hold" pertains to COVID-19 regulations or precautions.

Country CA Status EC Status Notes Finland Approved Approved 6 sites expected 2 sites activated (1 fully; 1 continuing with current patients but with further recruiting on hold)

4 sites on hold Bulgaria Approved Approved 6 sites expected 3 sites continuing (2 activated by video conference; 1 pending video conference activation)

3 sites located in hospitals on hold Estonia Approved Approved 3 sites expected Site initiations on hold Latvia Approved Approved 3 sites expected Site initiations on hold Sweden Approved Expected May 2020 1 site expected Plan to initiate site by video conference Poland On Hold Approved 3 sites expected Non-COVID-19 CA reviews temporarily suspended Croatia On Hold Approved 3 sites expected Non-COVID-19 CA reviews temporarily suspended

Mr. Stilley concluded, "Even though the COVID-19 related delays are expected to extend the time to receive trial data by several weeks, we are making steady progress, and more than 25% of trial subjects screened to date have been qualified, exceeding our projections. Additionally, our cash burn has been reduced as a result of the changes. We continue to carefully manage our expenses, and remain confident we can complete the ONWARD™ trial without raising additional dilutive financing."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's ONWARD™ Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

