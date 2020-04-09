Medical Marijuana Market to Rise at a Stellar 20.04% CAGR, Rising Demand for Legalization of Marijuana in Most States Will Promote Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered are Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust Holdings, MedReleaf Corp, Emerald Health Therapeutics, The Cronos Group, Green Relief Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., ABcann Medicinals, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, & more

PUNE, India, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 26,920.4 million by 2026, owing to the increasing demand for decriminalization of marijuana in most parts of the world. Medical cannabis or medical marijuana is extracted from the marijuana plant and can be used for treating certain illnesses and health conditions. But due to government restrictions, the use of marijuana as a medicinal drug is not tested rigorously. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Medical Marijuana Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Pain Disorders, Cancer, and Others), By Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles and Others), By Distribution Channel (Dispensaries, Online, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" discusses the market comprehensively. According to this report, the market was USD 6,338.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on a thorough analysis of the market taking into account parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, current medical marijuana market trends, challenges, and opportunities that lies ahead of the market. It also discusses the market in details based on factors such as application, type, distribution channel, and geography. It also throws light on the competitive landscape of the market, names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the report emphasizes on major industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers

Medicinal Properties of Cannabis to Propel Growth

The increasing demand for legalization of medical cannabis across various states is a major medical marijuana market growth driver. Besides this, the rising prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson's disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and acute pain diseases is also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast period. On the contrary, increasing application of marijuana beyond the required dose may result in side effects such as hallucinations, dizziness, low blood pressure, and others. This may stand as a major challenge to the market in the long run.

Regional Segmentation:

Increasing Awareness on medicinal Properties of Cannabis to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Rest of the World

Geographically, North America earned the maximum medical marijuana market share with a revenue of USD 5,994.9 million earned in 2018, that is anticipated to reach USD 24,578.3 million by the end of 2026.Growth of this region is attributed to the rise in the number of legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes, coupled with the presence of major vendors in the region. Europe ranks second in terms of cannabis cultivation and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing investments for research activities by many public and private entities in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the market in Latin America and the Rest of the World is anticipated to witness lucrative business opportunities in the years to follow. This is owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic ailments, psychiatric disorders, acute pain diseases and the increasing awareness about the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Competitive Landscape:

Entry of New Players Will Intensify Market Competition

The rapid developmental pace of medical marijuana and its wide expansion has propelled many players to enter into this market and make heavy investments in research and development of the same. Although the most crucial part is its production and cultivation, significant medical marijuana market revenue is derived from the pharmacological organizations. Besides this, with the increasing number of marijuana legalization in various states, more and more players are entering into the market to make their mark in the competition. Existing players are focusing on geographical expansion for gaining a competitive edge in the market in the forthcoming years.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Medical Marijuana Market are:

Aurora Cannabis

CannTrust Holdings

MedReleaf Corp

Emerald Health Therapeutics

The Cronos Group

Green Relief Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aphria Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Other Vendors

Key Industry Developments of the Medical Marijuana Market Include:

September 2019 - The first ever medical marijuana tablets were launched by Curaleaf in Florida and is available across 26 Curaleaf dispensaries across the U.S.

March 2019 - Harvest One Cannabis signed an agreement with Health House for distributing Satipharm CBD Gelpell Capsules for carrying out business across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions



Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries



Data on State Wise Marijuana Spending (U.S.)



New Product Launch



Key Industry Trends

Global Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application



Pain Disorders





Cancer





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type



Flowers





Concentrates





Edibles





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Distribution Channel



Dispensaries





Online Channel





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region



North America





Europe





Latin America





The Rest of the World (Row)

TOC Continued….!

Request for Customization:

