The article also offers insights on:

The strategies and policies adopted by original equipment manufacturers to tackle the outbreak What other business leaders can learn from their response to COVID-19

Today the global economy is in a state of mayhem and more so in Europe as German automotive manufacturers suspend work and extend shutdown periods to help the government combat the spread of COVID-19. This is mainly because the original equipment manufacturing industry in Germany is one of the most complex and highly regulated lines of businesses fraught with challenges. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across Europe, the German original equipment manufacturing sector is among the worst-hit industries. Though the impact of the high levels of scrutiny and digitization is quite evident in the German auto manufacturing and R&D processes, sudden disruptions due to the pandemic outbreak have plagued the global value chain.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "While the focus of leading German original equipment manufacturers is to stabilize post-pandemic demand, our analysis reveals that post-pandemic sales in major markets will resume and original equipment manufacturers will be presented with newer challenges and opportunities."

Lessons from the COVID-19 Response of German Original Equipment Manufacturers

1. Address immediate challenges: Focus on resolving immediate challenges that impact your business operations, customers, business partners, workforce, and other initiatives.

2. Focus on business-critical activities: Identify business-critical activities that can be carried out even at challenging times like these.

3. Create a contingency plan: Build a comprehensive contingency plan that can help you scale operations and return to normalcy once the situation improves.

4. Reimagine the new normal: Analyze the repercussions of a shift in production manufacturing and reinvent processes to thrive in the new normal.

Owing to the ongoing disruptions, tackling the challenges might require a complete overhaul of the automotive supply chain. Based on our learning and interaction with key decision-makers and leading OEMs, several factors are driving the shift towards a radical supply chain overhaul. This will help the industry stay well-prepared for the next disruption. Eventually, the challenges faced by businesses today will offer new opportunities to thrive in the future, only if one capitalizes on the opportunity at the right time. Download the FREE resource for detailed insights.

