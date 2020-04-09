Treatt has had another successful half year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has, to date, had no adverse effect on the business. As previously stated, the sharp fall in citrus prices during FY19 has continued into H120, hence H1 revenue is down 5.6% at constant currency. There was good growth in the other parts of the business, with tea and health & wellness as the standout performers. Building work on the new UK site has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this stage guidance is for relocation to be in 2021, ie a c three- to six-month delay vs previous guidance of Q420. Our forecasts and fair value remain unchanged at 530p.

