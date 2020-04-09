Inquisitr CEO Notches Key Media Coverage Thanks to Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / ????Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program has successfully propelled Inquisitr Media CEO Dominick Miserandino into the spotlight. Miserandino was recently featured in a piece by Jennifer Ferreira of CTV News that has garnered significant traffic online, as well as in an article by CNBC.

Ferreira's article highlighted some of the best work-from-home tips for workers who have found themselves working away from the office as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Miserandino, who has had experience operating multiple remote media companies over the past two decades, emphasized the importance of a worker's perception of their dedicated workspace. His contribution was spread across social media platforms such as Facebook, where the article was shared over 140 times.

Customers of Newswire like Miserandino have been connecting with journalists, reporters, and other key industry media members as a result of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. As a part of the program, Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists leverage the power of the distribution and outreach technology to help businesses deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right medium.

"By working with my dedicated Newswire team, we are able to identify different stories and news topics that help showcase Inquisitr and myself as leaders in the industry," said Miserando.

"It's great to see our customers contribute with their expertise to important articles such as the CTV News and CNBC pieces," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media.

"These are difficult times, and a lot of workers are struggling with this forced transition. Dominick is a credible source who possessed key information, and these two placements were great fits for Inquisitr's brand. Our team of strategists did a great job with both the outreach and distribution processes, and the end result was very successful."

Customers can now transform "owned' media (press releases) into the "?Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

