Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 April 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Redde Northgate has received notification today that Non-Executive Director, John Pattullo has purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of 50 pence each at a blended average price of 156.41 pence per share. As a result, John has 30,000 shares equating to 0.01% of the issued share capital of Redde Northgate plc.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

John Pattullo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 153.21



166.14 15,043



4,957 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







20,000





156.42 f) Date of the transaction

8 April 2020

9 April 2020 g) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

