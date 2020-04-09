Industry body SolarPower Europe hosted a webinar to consider how the global public health crisis will affect solar. While workers and materials are still available, industry experts are concerned about the state of the financial sector. Banks could become more conservative and raise the cost of capital for renewables projects.With Europe in Covid-19 lockdown, speculation about the prospects of various industries is rife and solar is no exception. Trade body SolarPower Europe this morning brought together commentators from the Green Power division of Italian energy company Enel; British renewables ...

