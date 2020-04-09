Even as global PV forecasts fall, tax equity dries up and unemployment rises, investor Jim Spano believes the right type of government stimulus could not only help the solar industry recover - but drive it to new heights.From pv magazine USA. As part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Tax Act of 2009, the U.S. Treasury created Program 1603 to make payments - rather than investment tax credits - to income-generating clean energy projects. As a result, $26 billion was funneled into almost 110,000 clean energy projects. While the current economic situation could get much uglier than what the ...

