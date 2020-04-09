The Ministry of Environment and Climate Action will permit 220 self-consumption projects with generation capacities of no more than 1 MW to be connected immediately. The usual long-winded permitting process has been side-stepped as the government seeks to enable financially-stricken enterprises to benefit from lower energy bills during the public health crisis.Portugal's Ministry of Environment and Climate Action has granted provisional approval for 220 self-consumption power projects with a combined generation capacity of 30 MW. The move enables system owners to begin generating power immediately, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...