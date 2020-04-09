Mrs. Dominique Rémy-Renou, international manager in the life sciences sector, is appointed Chairman of the Management Board

Mrs. Élisabeth Ourliac, Vice-President Strategy at Airbus, is appointed President of the Supervisory Board

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces adjustments to its governance.

Strengthening of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board has duly noted the resignation of Mr. Aaron Bensimon as Chairman of the Management Board and has expressed its intention of strengthening the Company's sales momentum by appointing Mrs. Dominique Rémy-Renou as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO).

Mrs. Dominique Rémy-Renou will bring to Genomic Vision over 30 years of experience in the field of life sciences and genetics, where she has held various International Management positions at Applied Biosystems, Fluidigm Corporation and, more recently, Pacific Biosciences. Dominique Rémy-Renou has always successfully contributed to developing sales, her expertise notably including sales, marketing, support, organization and, more broadly, managing people and operations.

Mr. Aaron Bensimon, founder of the Company, has decided to stand down as Chairman after 16 years to focus, as Managing Director, on the scientific strategy and the management of Research Development activities. Aaron Bensimon, Doctor of Molecular Biology and the former Director of the Genomic Stability Unit at the Pasteur Institute, is the co-inventor of the DNA molecular combing process.

Mr. Pierre Schwich, previously Investment Director for 3i (Private Equity) and CFO of a number of high-growth listed technology companies, notably in the biotechnology sector (Cellectis, Pharnext), joined the management team of GENOMIC VISION as Chief Financial Officer earlier this year within the framework of the Company's new development prospects.

Changes within the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board also wanted to adjust its organization in order to better meet the Company's requirements by limiting the number of its members while maintaining a very high level of expertise and highly complementary professional backgrounds and skills.

Mrs. Isabelle Racamier, Mrs. Elisabeth Jacobs and Mr. Florian Schödel have all stood down.

Mrs. Elisabeth Ourliac, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015, has been appointed President. Elisabeth Ourliac has brought substantial experience to Genomic Vision given her particularly rich and exemplary career at Airbus, of which she is currently Vice-President Strategy. Her experience notably covers finance, audit and risk management, management of multicultural projects and strategy within an international high-tech environment.

Mr. Stéphane Verdood, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2008, has been appointed Vice-President. Stéphane Verdood, a former consultant in the field of health and biotechnologies, is Managing Partner of Vesalius Biocapital, a longstanding investor in Genomic Vision.

Mrs. Tamar Saraga, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015, has been appointed to the Audit Committee. Tamar Saraga has experience as a Chief Operating Officer and as a consultant in innovation and cross-border Mergers Acquisitions for technological companies.

The Supervisory Board of GENOMIC VISION now has three members, two women and a man, two of whom are independent.

Organization adapted to the context of the Covid-19 pandemic

Within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, GENOMIC VISION has implemented preventative measures to protect its employees and adapt its work organization in order to ensure business continuity while complying with the guidelines imposed by the health authorities. To date, the Company is not expecting the epidemic to have a major impact on its 2020 operating activity.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 29, 2019 filed with the AMF under reference number R19-004, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

