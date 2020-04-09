Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Auditor
PR Newswire
London, April 9
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Appointment of Auditor
9 April 2020
The Company announces that Grant Thornton Limited ("GT") has been appointed by the Board as Independent Auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP ("PwC"). This follows a competitive audit tender process carried out by the Company.
PwC has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's Shareholders for the purposes of section 273 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.
Enquiries:
Corporate Broker
Robert Peel
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Email: robert.peel@cantor.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736