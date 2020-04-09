Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Auditor

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Appointment of Auditor

9 April 2020

The Company announces that Grant Thornton Limited ("GT") has been appointed by the Board as Independent Auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP ("PwC"). This follows a competitive audit tender process carried out by the Company.

PwC has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's Shareholders for the purposes of section 273 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

Enquiries:

Corporate Broker