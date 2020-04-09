Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862948 ISIN: FR0000121709 Ticker-Symbol: GRB 
Tradegate
09.04.20
12:19 Uhr
114,00 Euro
-1,40
-1,21 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00
115,70
19:30
115,40
115,70
19:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA114,00-1,21 %