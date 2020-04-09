Regulatory News:

On April 9th, 2020, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document and Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.20-0282.

It includes:

the Annual Financial Report (RFA);

items from the Management Report;

the Report on Corporate Governance;

the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF);

shareholders' consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2019 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 19th, 2020 ("Say on Pay");

the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

Information relating to the Shareholders' Mixed General Meeting, dated May 19th, in particular draft resolutions

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees

on the AMF's website http://www.amf-france.org/

in Groupe SEB's website publications: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/publications

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.

Change of date

Please note that, following a change in the communication schedule of Supor, our subsidiary listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the publication date of Q1 2020 Sales and Financial data has been modified. Initially set for April 27th, it has been postponed to April 28th, 2020.

Below you will find the updated schedule.

Next key dates April 28 | after market closes Q1 2020 sales and financial data May 19 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting Closed-door July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

