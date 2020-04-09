Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GS7L ISIN: CA2761657014 Ticker-Symbol: LYJ4 
Berlin
09.04.20
18:55 Uhr
0,071 Euro
+0,012
+20,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTCOAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTCOAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2020 | 18:44
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EastCoal Inc.: Letter of Intent with American Mining Group expires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV:ECX.H) ("EastCoal" or the "Company") announces that further to its January 27th press release the letter of intent with American Mining Group has now expired. The parties have agreed to remain in contact in the event that the capital markets open up for a transaction of this nature.

EastCoal will be requesting that the TSX Venture Exchange lift the current trading halt on its shares and allow for the resumption of trading.

About EastCoal Inc.

EastCoal Inc. is a publicly trading mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

EastCoal Inc.

Attention: Damien Forer
Phone: 778-960-8517

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584559/Letter-of-Intent-with-American-Mining-Group-expires

EASTCOAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE