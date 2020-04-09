Laptop carry case market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The laptop carry case market is poised to grow by USD 807.74 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Laptop Carry Case Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005590/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The laptop carry case market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of Laptop Carry Case Market Covered as:

ACCO Brands

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited

Samsonite International

Sanwa Supply Co., Ltd.

Targus

The laptop carry case market will be affected by increasing demand for traveller laptop bags. Apart from this, other market trends include growing demand for travel, business, and laptop bags at airports and increased celebrity endorsement for product promotion.

In addition, demand for lightweight bags will aid in market growth. Huge demand during festive season and increased product and brand promotions will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a query before purchasing laptop carry case market report https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report={IRTNTR30808}

Laptop Carry Case Market Split by Distribution Channel Offline Online

Laptop Carry Case Market Split by Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The regional distribution of laptop carry case market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2019-2023.

The laptop carry case market research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Japan, and Germany.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global laptop carry case industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global laptop carry case industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global laptop carry case industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global laptop carry case market?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laptop carry case market research report presents critical information and factual data about laptop carry case industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in laptop carry case market study.

The product range of the laptop carry case industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in laptop carry case market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase Laptop Carry Case Market report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-laptop-carry-case-market-industry-analysis

The laptop carry case market research report gives an overview of laptop carry case industry by analyzing various key segments of this laptop carry case market based on the distribution channel and geographic landscape industries, and laptop carry case market market scenario. The regional distribution of the laptop carry case market across the globe are considered for this laptop carry case industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the laptop carry case market over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.

Browse Laptop Carry Case Market related details https://www.technavio.com/report/global-laptop-carry-case-market-industry-analysis

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for travel, business, and laptop bags at airports

Increased celebrity endorsement for product promotion

Increased demand for traveler laptop bags

Other trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACCO Brands

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited

Samsonite International

Sanwa Supply Co., Ltd.

Targus

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005590/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/