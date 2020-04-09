Henrik Saxborn Elected to the PSP Swiss Property Board

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn was elected on April 9 to the Board of the PSP Swiss Property real estate company.

PSP Swiss Property is one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies, and the company owns properties valued at approx. CHF 8.0 billion. These are mainly office and business premises, situated in prime locations in Switzerland's key economic centres.

PSP Swiss Property Ltd (the holding company) is a public company whose shares have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000. Henrik Saxborn has been employed at Castellum AB since 2006, including his most recent seven years as CEO.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 17 cities in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is ranked as the most equal of 600 listed European companies by European Women on Boards 2020. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB, +46-31-60-74-50

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/henrik-saxborn-elected-to-the-psp-swiss-property-board,c3085492

The following files are available for download: