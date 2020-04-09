Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on demand and supply analysis for a CPG company

Demand and supply analysis for a CPG company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview:

The client is a CPG company based out of Canada. As the client solely depended on China for its raw materials, the rapid spread of the covid-19 pandemic compelled the client to bring operations to a complete stop. Also, they faced difficulties in managing their customers' demands due to warehouse discrepancies and inventory shortages. The client, therefore, wanted to take actions to mitigate supply chain disruptions and build a resilient supply chain for the future. The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To manage demand and supply requirements

Objective 2: To identify the company's direct suppliers and understand their ability to meet supply requirements and potential risks

Objective 3: To improve visibility to supply chain risks

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with production teams to identify materials sourced from high-risk prone areas due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the experts conducted scenario planning to understand the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the client's operations. Besides, Infiniti's demand and supply mapping engagement involved optimizing production and distribution capacity.

Business impact of the demand and supply mapping solution for the CPG company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to build a resilient supply chain for the future and manage warehouse discrepancies and inventory shortages.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti's demand and supply mapping solution, the client was also able to:

Create transparency on multitier supply chains

Estimate available inventory along the value chain and manage demand and supply requirements

Optimize production and distribution capacity

Devise a short-term demand-supply synchronization strategy

Manage inventory and capacity shortages

