Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Downward adjustement of dividend amount for 2019 09-Apr-2020 / 21:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, April 9, 2020 Confirmation of the holding of the General meeting on 5 May 2020 and 2019 dividend confirmed but reduced to EUR 1.75 per share Details about the arrangements for the General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 5 May 2020 Downward adjustment of dividend at EUR 1.75 per share The Board of directors of Kaufman & Broad S.A. has decided today, in the light of the current context of health crisis and the recent declarations of the Government calling for moderation on the distribution of dividends, to lower the dividend proposal for the financial year ended 30 November 2019 to be approved at the general meeting of shareholders to be held on 5 May 2020, from EUR 2.50 per share to EUR 1.75 per share, i.e. a decrease of 30% compared to the dividend which was initially proposed and the dividend paid in 2019 for the financial year ended 30 November 2019. Only the possibility to be paid the dividend in cash will be available. This decision reflects Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s willingness to act in a responsible way in the current context and to ensure a balance between the interests of its stakeholders. In the context of the publication on 19 March 2020 of its results for the first quarter, Kaufman & Broad S.A. has reminded its choice to have promoted economic performance for several years, which enables Kaufman & Broad SA to benefit from a financial structure characterized at the end of the 1st quarter by the absence of net debt and an extremely solid liquidity position at EUR 412.5 million associated with a backlog of more than EUR 3.4 billion. Such situation allows Kaufman & Broad S.A. not to ask for the postponement or suspension of the payment of its fiscal and social charges or to apply for state-guaranteed bank loans. Kaufman & Broad S.A. uses the partial unemployment scheme on a reasonable basis, with a 100% compensation for its employees. The unpaid dividend will permit to reinforce Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s support to caregivers and children's education. In addition, the sound financial position of the Group will be further strengthened. The employee shareholders, first shareholders of Kaufman & Broad S.A. with more than 15% of the share capital, have brought their support to the decision to adjust the dividend. Details about the arrangements for the general meeting of shareholders to be held on May 2020 In the current context of health crisis and in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of Ordinance n°2020-231 of 25 March 2020, the Board of directors has decided that the combined general meeting of shareholders of the Company of 5 May 2020 will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without shareholders and other persons being entitled to assist thereto being physically present. As a result, it is expressly asked to shareholders not to go to the general meeting and to participate to such general meeting through vote by correspondence, using the form made available for such purpose. They can also give a proxy to the Chairman. Each shareholder will have the possibility to follow the general meeting by conference call. Shareholders can ask written questions to the Company ahead of the general meeting in accordance with the provisions of articles L.225-108 and R.225-84 of the French Code de commerce. These questions must be sent to the registered office of the Company by registered mail or by way of email to the following address infos-actionnaire@ketb.com at the latest on the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting. They must be accompanied by a share registration certificate. The conference call will only allow for a listening of the general meeting, no question being asked through this mean. Shareholders are invited to consult frequently the section dedicated to the general meeting on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1], where all documents and information related to the general meeting will be made available. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [2] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-023. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [3]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [2]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Downward adjustement of dividend amount for 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AHFYONISJB [4] 1020153 09-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5ff3686941975856a758b118e604050&application_id=1020153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1020153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=1020153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4714d0a5ad645b988ed7e7faf04dfb9c&application_id=1020153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2020 15:07 ET (19:07 GMT)