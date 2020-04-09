Technology initially used for treating wounds shows promise in treating viral infections

Kerecis and the National Hospital of Iceland are conducting a randomized, controlled, double-blind clinical study to evaluate the effectiveness of the Kerecis Omega3 Viruxide system on COVID-19 patients. The trial follows successful off-label use on Italian patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Omega3 Viruxide is a virucidal and bactericidal system used in the Kerecis Primary Wound Spray, which has been on the market for several years in multiple countries. Among other benefits, the product helps control infections. Recognizing this benefit, Italian doctors are using the product off-label to spray into the oral and nasal cavities of patients believed to have early onset of COVID-19, for the purpose of preventing the progression of the disease.

"I have been using the spray to treat wounds for years here in Italy and have been impressed with its ability to protect wounds from infections. We were confronted by the lack of therapeutic solutions to treat COVID-19 and were inspired to use the spray. Our observations after treating more than 70 patients are very promising," said Professor Giuseppe Noschese, M.D., who is Acting President of the International Disaster Medicine Association, Scientific Consultant to the Italian Navy in Naples, Coordinator of the Trauma Center Unit at Ospedale Del Mare in Naples and the COVID-19 task force leader.

"Like Italy, Iceland lacks therapeutic solutions to treat COVID-19 patients," said Dr. Ragnar Freyr Ingvarsson, Medical Director of the National Hospital of Iceland COVID-19 task force. "Since 2014, we have run multiple clinical trials in partnership with Kerecis. The news about the innovative use of the Kerecis spray in Italy triggered immediate preparation for a clinical trial here with the patients in our COVID-19 outpatient department. Given the current pandemic, we are committed to executing this trial as quickly and efficaciously as possible, while assuring the highest quality," he added.

The Omega3 Viruxide system, which is used in several Kerecis products, contains patented fatty acids, which decrease viral load and thereby lessen the symptoms of an infection. This increases the chances the body's immune system can combat the virus, according to Hilmar Kjartansson, M.D., Kerecis Vice President of Clinical Development.

In addition to Italy and Iceland, the Kerecis Primary Wound Spray is available in the entire European Union, Switzerland, UK, Canada, South Korea, South Africa and Australia. Kerecis is working with medical institutions in the United States and Italy to do additional clinical trials. The company is also working with the FDA and BARDA to get regulatory approval in the United States.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The fatty-acid-rich products from the company's patented technologies protect the body's own tissues and enable the body to regenerate tissues.

The Kerecis products, which are based on fatty-acid-rich (including Omega3) fish skin and other important fish and plant-derived fatty acids, are currently being used to protect and regenerate tissue in diabetic and trauma wounds, and recently also for infection control. Components of the Omega3 Viruxide technology were developed in partnership with ENEA, the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development.

The company's mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's own ability to protect and regenerate tissues and its vision is to become world leader in regenerating damage of the human body by sustainably harnessing nature's own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

