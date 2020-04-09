American Kidney Fund Continues Urgent Appeal to Replenish Coronavirus Emergency Fund; Acknowledges Generous Donors Stepping up to Help

Applications from low-income dialysis and post-transplant patients still far outpace donations

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / As it continues an urgent appeal to corporations, foundations and individual donors to provide desperately needed financial assistance for low-income kidney patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) today acknowledged recent gifts to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund as it works to fulfill an unprecedented number of grant requests from patients. 100% of all donations to this fund go directly to patients in need.

AKF today said it has received generous gifts from the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), Rockwell Medical and The Titmus Foundation. The donations will help to reduce a significant and growing gap between grants requested and funding available to patients in need. AKF originally reallocated $300,000 from its existing budget to start the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to help patients pay for food, transportation, medications and medical supplies, but that amount that was depleted on the first day in a flood of requests for help. To date, AKF has received grant applications from nearly 6,000 patients in need, resulting in a funding gap that is approaching $1 million. The organization is continuing its urgent appeal to fill the gap; contributions to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund may be made at KidneyFund.org/emergency.

"Patients who are receiving our emergency grants are so very thankful for our support during this time that is stressing them both emotionally and financially," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "And we are so very thankful that individuals, foundations, organizations and corporations are coming forward to help us provide a lifeline for these vulnerable Americans. We are deeply grateful, on behalf of these patients, for the generous support of the American Society of Nephrology, Rockwell Medical and The Titmus Foundation."

The AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund will provide a grant of $250 to any U.S. dialysis or recent kidney transplant patient who applies to AKF and demonstrates financial need, as funding becomes available. Patients are experiencing financial shocks in many ways, including loss of family income, difficulties in accessing the special foods and supplements that are required for their renal diet, private transportation to treatment to minimize their risk of exposure, and challenges with paying for medications and needed medical supplies.

Dialysis and transplant patients may get more information about applying for AKF emergency grants from their social workers or transplant coordinators. They may also apply on their own behalf by visiting http://gms.kidneyfund.org and filling out a profile in AKF's Grants Management System. Patients who are already receiving AKF financial assistance may use their existing AKF Grants Management System profile to apply.

AKF's special webpage, KidneyFund.org/coronavirus, provides up-to-date information and resources to help patients and families through this challenging period.

AKF is a 4-Star rated charity that is included on Charity Navigator's list of highly rated nonprofits providing emergency assistance in communities. Any individual who would like to make a contribution to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund may donate at KidneyFund.org/emergency.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Alice Andors

Senior Director of Communications

aandors@kidneyfund.org

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

Work: 240-292-7053 Mobile: 703-609-6085

KidneyFund.org

Links

https://www.kidneyfund.org/coronavirus

https://www.kidneyfund.org/emergency

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584576/American-Kidney-Fund-Continues-Urgent-Appeal-to-Replenish-Coronavirus-Emergency-Fund-Acknowledges-Generous-Donors-Stepping-up-to-Help