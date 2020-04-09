Leyes Enterprises: Kevin Leyes Becomes The Youngest Member Of Forbes Business Council And Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC)

Forbes Business Council and Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) are both invitation-only communities for the world's most successful entrepreneurs and leaders.

BACOLOD, PH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / At the age of 19, Kevin Leyes, Chairman of Leyes Enterprises and Founder and CEO of Leyes Media, a social media marketing and public relations agency, and Team Leyes, an urban jewelry company and brand, has become the youngest member to join Forbes Business Council and Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), the foremost growth and networking organizations and invitation-only communities for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Kevin Leyes was vetted and hand-selected to join Forbes Councils and YEC by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As an official member, Leyes will have access to exclusive benefits, including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

Kevin Leyes will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes and Inc. Magazine and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Leyes will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils and YEC, said, "We are honored to welcome Kevin Leyes to both of our communities. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem, making an even greater impact on the business world."

"I am very excited about these two great opportunities that have come up in my life; they motivate me to continue working and progressing even more and more. I am deeply grateful to the team of Forbes Councils and YEC for considering me to be an official member of their organizations, this will have a great impact on me and on the development of the Leyes Enterprises group of companies, including Leyes Media and Team Leyes" affirmed Kevin Leyes.

To learn more about Forbes Councils and YEC, visit forbescouncils.com and yec.co. You can contact Kevin's team at booking@kevinleyes.com or phone them through +54 9 11 2267-9932.

