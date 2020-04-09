Sustainability content presented in ESG framework focuses on culture of stewardship

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces the launch of Sustainability on Celanese.com, an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus on the Celanese culture of stewardship, inspired by the company's vision of improving the world and everyday life through its people, chemistry and innovation.

Celanese began this new decade looking ahead with increased attention on a sustainable future while continuing to take great pride in its successful past 100 years. Leading Celanese into the new decade, CEO Lori Ryerkerk is building on the company's reputation as a good steward of our environmental resources and a valued community partner.

Recently, Celanese was awarded the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for 2020. Also of late, Celanese acquired Elotex, a portfolio of redispersible polymer powders that helps to improve the sustainability of building materials. Celanese also formed an ESG Council made up of senior leaders from key ESG-related functional and business areas with special representation from its regional leadership.

"How we demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future plays such an important role in our success that we've raised up Sustainability as one of our four strategic pillars," said Ryerkerk. "Even during these challenging times, it is important to help stakeholders stay informed of the actions Celanese is taking to address sustainability and ESG topics. We are dedicated to operating responsibly and strive to remain at the forefront of sustainable practices."

"The Council serves to align ESG efforts with Celanese's strategic sustainability goals and industry best practices," said Lynne Puckett, ESG Council executive sponsor, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "In years past, we have shared our sustainability story through a variety of mediums including the Stewardship report. Today, companies communicate their sustainability efforts in the ESG framework. One way the Council has aligned Celanese's work in sustainability with ESG best practices is by updating, re-organizing and enhancing this content."

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "outlook," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

