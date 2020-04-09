Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) -CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company"). The Board with the deepest sympathy wishes to extend its condolences to their fellow director and her family for the tragic and great loss that they have suffered.

Our words are a small thing but we want you to know Kathleen that you are so very much in all of our thoughts and prayers. You have been a strong advocate for the progress and success of CanAlaska and we are most grateful for your support and guidance in our decision making, some of it difficult, in our business development.

At this sad and painful time, looking to the grace of God, we wish you the strength to continue with your great vigor to make such outstanding contributions to all that you do including your support for this Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

