Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.: Intellipharmaceutics Provides Timing of First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF);(TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, is providing an update on timing of the release of its first-quarter financial results for the three months ended February 29, 2020.

The Canadian Securities Administrators have recently announced temporary relief from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020 by reporting issuers in Canada, in view of the recent COVID-19 developments and the impact on market participants. The blanket relief provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

Intellipharmaceutics will be relying on the 45-day extension period provided under the blanket relief for the filing of its interim financial report for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and the related management's discussion & analysis (collectively, the "Q1 Disclosure Documents"). The Q1 Disclosure Documents, which would otherwise have a filing deadline of April 14, 2020, are expected to be filed on SEDAR on or before May 29, 2020.

Until such time as the Q1 Disclosure Documents are filed, management and other insiders of the Company will be subject to an insider trading black-out consistent with the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since the date of the Company's annual audited financial results and its Annual Information Form, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases or in Intellipharmaceutics' annual report (on Form 20-F) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC ") on March 30, 2020.

The Company expects to furnish to the SEC a Report on Form 6-K in respect of the Q1 Disclosure Documents promptly after the Q1 Disclosure Documents are made public and filed on SEDAR.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix™ technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals. Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval) in various stages of development. The Company has abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") and new drug application ("NDA") 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended-release formulation ("Oxycodone ER") based on its proprietary nPODDDS™ novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin™ XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

