The plastic crates market in India is poised to grow by USD 270.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of different end-users. In addition, the advent of plasticulture is anticipated to boost the growth of the plastic crates market in India.

The rise in international trade and various favorable initiatives by the Indian government have led to the extensive industrialization and growth of several industries, including F&B, pharmaceutical, and retail. For instance, initiatives such as Make in India and industry-specific incentives are promoting the growth of various manufacturing companies in the country. In addition, the rapidly expanding middle-class population, rise in disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles have led to a steady rise in the demand for packaged food products and bottled beverages and other industrial goods such as electronics and automotive. Similarly, increasing expenditure on healthcare has boosted the demand for drug development and sales. The growth of such end-user industries is driving the demand for plastic crates for efficient storage and transportation of goods.

Major Five Plastic Crates Companies in India:

Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd.

Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd. operates the business across various segments such as Houseware, Material Handling, Waste Bin, Insulated Ware, Cleaning Products, and Furniture. The company offers a wide range of plastic crates. Some of the products offered by the company include Fabrication crates, Conductive crates, Crate baskets, Dairy crates, Fruits and vegetables (F V) produce crates, and FPO storage bins.

Cajon Plast (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Cajon Plast (India) Pvt. Ltd. offers a wide range of plastic crates under the products segment. Some of the products offered by the company include Industrial Crates, Milk Pouch Crates, and Fruit and Vegetable Crates.

Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd. operates the business through the products segment. Under this segment, the company offers a wide range of plastic crates. Some of the products offered by the company include Industrial Plastic Crates (ranging from 12 L to 20 L), Fruit Plastic Crates (which include Mango Plastic Crate, Fruit Vegetable Crate, and Banana Crate), Milk Pouch Crates, and Vegetable Plastic Crates.

Galaxy Polymers

Galaxy Polymers operates the business through the products segment. The company offers Automobile Industrial Crates, Green Industrial Crates, Perforated Plastic Crates, Storage Crates, Jumbo Crates, Plastic Storage Crates, Dairy Crates, Fruit and Vegetable Crates, Fabricated Crates, Bakery Crates, and Conductive Crates.

K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd.

K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd. operates the business through the products segment. The company offers a wide range of plastic crates. Some of the key offerings of the company include Ribbon Fish Crates, Sericulture Crates, and Series Plastic Crates with capacity ranging from 12 L to 32 L.

Plastic Crates Market In India: Material Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

PE

PP

PVC

Others

Plastic Crates Market In India: End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

F&B

Industrial

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

