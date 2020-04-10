The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is poised to grow by USD 60.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 156-page report with TOC on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Analysis Report by Type (Captive API and Contract API) and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing number of type II DMFs. In addition, the paradigm shift in API manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

DMF helps in providing detailed information about the facilities, processes, and materials used in the manufacturing, processing, and packaging of drugs intended for human use. Among the five types of DMFs, type II DMF drug is the most common form and covers drug substances, substance intermediates, and materials used in the penetration of the drug product. Therefore, API manufacturers have been leveraging the increased outsourcing demand for APIs or intermediates, which is reflected through the aggressive DMF filings. Increasing investments to enhance manufacturing facilities by Asian companies to meet international quality standards have also contributed to the rise in the number of DMF filings over the past two decade. In addition, market players in India are increasingly focusing on achieving compliance with standards laid by various regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, TGA, MHRA, Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, and SAHPRA. The increasing DMF approvals by regulatory agencies are providing significant growth opportunities for API manufacturers. These factors are fueling the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Major Five Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Companies:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates the business across segments such as Generics and Specialty. The company performs captive manufacturing of APIs for its own finished pharmaceutical products.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. operates the business in the Pharmaceuticals segment. The company offers 38 APIs and intermediates across various therapeutic categories.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers a wide range of APIs used for the manufacture of various finished pharmaceutical products.

Lupin Ltd.

Lupin Ltd. operates the business through the Pharmaceuticals segment. The segment focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of finished pharmaceutical products and APIs. The company offers a wide range of APIs used for the manufacture of various finished pharmaceutical products.

Mylan NV

Mylan NV operates the business across segments such as Gx, Rx/Bx, and OTC. The company offers a wide range of APIs used for the manufacture of various finished pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas, such as HIV/AIDS, antibacterials, central nervous system agents, antihistamines/anti-asthmatics, cardiovascular, antivirals, antidiabetics, antifungals, and proton pump inhibitors.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Captive API

Contract API

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

Website: www.technavio.com/