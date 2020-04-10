EQS Group-Media / 2020-04-10 / 07:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Launches the M.O.R.E. in Touch Program and its new Medacta TV Platform* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _10 April 2020_ - On Tuesday, 7 April 2020, Medacta launched the M.O.R.E. in Touch program and inaugurated its new medical education platform Medacta TV [1]. The M.O.R.E. in Touch program is a series of webcasts and web-based events discussing current concepts in orthopaedics, facilitated by Medacta's M.O.R.E. Institute, with the aim of supporting the medical community during this global pandemic. All of these web-based events are available on Medacta TV, which is Medacta's streaming platform providing access to many hours of medical education, now completely redesigned. Medical education has been a fundamental pillar of Medacta's long-term value-creation strategy since its foundation, and despite the current challenging situation due to COVID-19, Medacta's commitment to education has not changed. "In this time of physical distancing, our goal is to bring the medical community even closer. The aim of the M.O.R.E. in Touch program is to connect expert physicians from all over the world, making top-level medical education available everywhere and at any time. We are thrilled to be able to introduce this program, allowing surgeons to share their experience and expertise with a few clicks." said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "During challenging times, like the one we are facing right now, it is essential to be able to react quickly. With the new Medacta TV platform we want to give our contribution to the scientific community and assist expert surgeons in continuing their work, while discussing and developing ideas in order to move the orthopaedic industry forward." The M.O.R.E. in Touch features sessions originating from many different countries worldwide, and provides surgeons with the opportunity to tune-in and engage with esteemed faculty concerning a variety of timely topics. Impactful didactics as well as interactive Q&A sessions will take place on Medacta TV according to a weekly specific program [2]. The events scheduled for the week of 13-17 April 2020 are the following: _14 April 2020 - 03:00 PM (CEST) _ *Advanced functional biomechanics with medially stabilized design* Faculty: Prof. Leela Biant (Central Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK) _15 April 2020 - 11:00 AM and 05:00 PM (CEST)_ *How to maximize the anterior approach for Hip Replacement - The AMIS Revolution * Faculty: Dr. Frédéric Laude (CMC Paris V, Paris, FR) _15 April 2020 - 06:00 PM (CEST)_ *The Bikini Incision for Anterior Approach Total Hip Arthroplasty* Faculty: Dr. Frédéric Laude (CMC Paris V, Paris, FR) _16 April 2020 - 11:00 AM (CEST)_ *How to improve pedicle screws accuracy in scoliotic curves & How MySpine technology works* Faculty: Dr. Riccardo Cecchinato (I.R.C.C.S. Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi, Milan, IT), Prof. Claudio Lamartina (I.R.C.C.S. Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi, Milan, IT) _16 April 2020 - 04:00 PM (CEST) and 06:00 PM (CEST)_ *Strategies for creating efficiencies in the clinic post-COVID 19* Faculty: Ryan Molli, DO (Meadville, PA, US), Edward Stolarski, MD (Sarasota County, FL, US), Dean Sukin, MD (Billings, MT), Jonathan Vigdorchik, MD (New York City, NY, US) _17 April 2020 - 02:00 PM (CEST)_ *Early experience with Medacta Shoulder System, selected hints for planning, exposure and implantation* Faculty: Prof. Ralph Hertel (Lindenhofspital, Bern, CH) Other events will follow in the upcoming weeks. Please visit more.medacta.tv [2] to stay up-to-date. Now more than ever: with the M.O.R.E. Institute, the surgeon is never alone. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. 